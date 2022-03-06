Analysts Set eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target at $70.57

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.57.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of eBay from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get eBay alerts:

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,300,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,254,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. eBay has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 3.56%.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.