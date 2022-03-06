Analysts Set Expectations for Bank of Montreal’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Desjardins boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings of $13.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.70. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$149.71.

TSE:BMO opened at C$146.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$94.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$145.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$136.89. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$107.36 and a one year high of C$152.87.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$6.57 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

