Analysts Set FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Price Target at GBX 99.86

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 99.86 ($1.34).

Several analysts have issued reports on FGP shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.53) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.54) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

FGP traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 92 ($1.23). The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,931. The company has a market cap of £690.04 million and a P/E ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 102.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 97.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. FirstGroup has a 1 year low of GBX 72.05 ($0.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 110.70 ($1.49).

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

