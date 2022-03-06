Analysts Set FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) PT at $313.50

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $313.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

FLT traded down $7.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.33. 706,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.02. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 21.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $22,519,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 55.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,542,000 after acquiring an additional 111,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

