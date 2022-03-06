Analysts Set The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) PT at $41.25

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

Several brokerages have commented on RMR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,561,000 after purchasing an additional 21,185 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

RMR opened at $29.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.65. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.29.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $181.57 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.04%.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

