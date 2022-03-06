Analysts Set WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target at $193.50

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.71.

WSPOF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WSPOF remained flat at $$125.95 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.39. WSP Global has a 1-year low of $91.74 and a 1-year high of $149.07.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

