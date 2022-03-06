Analyzing E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) & Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) and Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

E.W. Scripps has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Global has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares E.W. Scripps and Paramount Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E.W. Scripps $1.86 billion 0.97 $269.33 million $3.23 6.78 Paramount Global $28.59 billion 0.77 $4.54 billion $6.91 4.93

Paramount Global has higher revenue and earnings than E.W. Scripps. Paramount Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than E.W. Scripps, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.1% of E.W. Scripps shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Paramount Global shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of E.W. Scripps shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Paramount Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for E.W. Scripps and Paramount Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E.W. Scripps 0 0 1 0 3.00 Paramount Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares E.W. Scripps and Paramount Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E.W. Scripps 13.97% 16.51% 3.49% Paramount Global 15.89% 10.85% 4.08%

Summary

E.W. Scripps beats Paramount Global on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Co. engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands. The company was founded by Edward Willis Scripps in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN. The Cable Networks includes Showtime Networks, CBS Sports Network, and Smithsonian Networks. The Publishing segment manages the Simon & Schuster’s consumer book publishing business with imprints such as Simon & Schuster, Pocket Books, Scribner, and Atria Books. The Local Media segment handles the CBS Television Stations and CBS Local Digital Media, with revenues generated primarily from advertising sales and retransmission fees. The company was founded by Sumner Murray Redstone in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

