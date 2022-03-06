Analyzing MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) and Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) and Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and Semtech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MACOM Technology Solutions $606.92 million 6.64 $37.97 million $2.61 22.14 Semtech $595.12 million 7.00 $59.90 million $1.63 39.68

Semtech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MACOM Technology Solutions. MACOM Technology Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semtech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MACOM Technology Solutions and Semtech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MACOM Technology Solutions 0 1 6 0 2.86 Semtech 0 2 8 0 2.80

MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $83.67, suggesting a potential upside of 44.78%. Semtech has a consensus target price of $85.90, suggesting a potential upside of 32.83%. Given MACOM Technology Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MACOM Technology Solutions is more favorable than Semtech.

Profitability

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and Semtech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MACOM Technology Solutions 30.06% 26.84% 10.91% Semtech 14.90% 15.97% 10.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.9% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Semtech shares are held by institutional investors. 28.3% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Semtech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semtech has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats Semtech on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MACOM Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

About Semtech (Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing. It offers signal integrity, protection, wireless and sensing, and power and high-reliability products. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, CA.

