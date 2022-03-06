Analyzing Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paragon 28 and ClearPoint Neuro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paragon 28 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ClearPoint Neuro $12.83 million 17.12 -$6.78 million ($0.57) -16.30

Paragon 28 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ClearPoint Neuro.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of Paragon 28 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Paragon 28 and ClearPoint Neuro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paragon 28 0 0 3 0 3.00 ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 2 0 3.00

Paragon 28 currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.19%. ClearPoint Neuro has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 244.46%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than Paragon 28.

Profitability

This table compares Paragon 28 and ClearPoint Neuro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paragon 28 N/A N/A N/A ClearPoint Neuro -75.28% -34.22% -19.35%

Paragon 28 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paragon 28 Inc. is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc. is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform consists of the ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system. The company was founded by Paul A. Bottomley on March 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

