Analyzing Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) and DAC Technologies Group International (OTCMKTS:DAAT)

DAC Technologies Group International (OTCMKTS:DAAT – Get Rating) and Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get DAC Technologies Group International alerts:

84.6% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DAC Technologies Group International and Stanley Black & Decker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DAC Technologies Group International N/A N/A N/A Stanley Black & Decker 10.65% 19.70% 8.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DAC Technologies Group International and Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DAC Technologies Group International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stanley Black & Decker $14.53 billion 1.82 $1.23 billion $11.23 14.40

Stanley Black & Decker has higher revenue and earnings than DAC Technologies Group International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DAC Technologies Group International and Stanley Black & Decker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DAC Technologies Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A Stanley Black & Decker 2 1 9 0 2.58

Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus target price of $204.44, indicating a potential upside of 26.47%. Given Stanley Black & Decker’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stanley Black & Decker is more favorable than DAC Technologies Group International.

Volatility and Risk

DAC Technologies Group International has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stanley Black & Decker has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stanley Black & Decker beats DAC Technologies Group International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DAC Technologies Group International (Get Rating)

DAC Technologies Group International, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of gun maintenance and gun safety products. It offers gun cleaning kits under the GunMaster brand, safety devices, gun locks, and other outdoor products. The company was founded by David Arthur Collins in July 1998 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

About Stanley Black & Decker (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment. The Tools and Storage segment consists of power tools and equipment, hand tools, accessories, and storage businesses. The Industrial segment includes the engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses. The company was founded by Frederick T. Stanley in 1843 and is headquartered in New Britain, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for DAC Technologies Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAC Technologies Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.