Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) PT Raised to C$49.50 at National Bankshares

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$49.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.59% from the company’s current price.

AND has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Andlauer Healthcare Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$51.00.

Shares of TSE AND opened at C$48.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of C$34.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 37.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.43.

In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Senior Officer Stephen Barr sold 5,000 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total value of C$272,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$704,588.80.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

