Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives $13.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $262,100 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. ShawSpring Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Angi by 2.8% in the third quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,133,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,003,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Angi by 390.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 69,168 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Angi by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 27,954 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Angi by 3.7% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 74,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. Angi has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

