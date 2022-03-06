ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,942 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $10,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in ANSYS by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 430,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,498,000 after acquiring an additional 58,094 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,597,000. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its stake in ANSYS by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 311,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,891,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.09.

ANSS opened at $311.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.76. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.00 and a 1-year high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

