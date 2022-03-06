Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.11 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) will report $44.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.70 million and the lowest is $39.42 million. Antares Pharma reported sales of $42.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year sales of $211.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $209.10 million to $214.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $258.47 million, with estimates ranging from $235.48 million to $282.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Antares Pharma.
Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 36.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,023,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,924,000 after acquiring an additional 147,703 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,800,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,556,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,935,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after buying an additional 86,979 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,536,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,060,000 after buying an additional 148,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,350,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after buying an additional 311,564 shares in the last quarter. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ATRS opened at $3.90 on Friday. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56.
About Antares Pharma (Get Rating)
Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.