Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.11 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) will report $44.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.70 million and the lowest is $39.42 million. Antares Pharma reported sales of $42.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year sales of $211.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $209.10 million to $214.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $258.47 million, with estimates ranging from $235.48 million to $282.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Antares Pharma.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 36.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,023,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,924,000 after acquiring an additional 147,703 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,800,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,556,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,935,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after buying an additional 86,979 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,536,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,060,000 after buying an additional 148,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,350,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after buying an additional 311,564 shares in the last quarter. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATRS opened at $3.90 on Friday. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56.

About Antares Pharma (Get Rating)

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.