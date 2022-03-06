Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Trading 4.2% Higher

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.01 and last traded at $24.98. Approximately 268,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,980,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

AR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. Antero Resources’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Antero Resources by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,996,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,001,000 after purchasing an additional 48,210 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Antero Resources by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 382,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 375,091 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 21,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Antero Resources by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

