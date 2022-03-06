Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) CAO Sells $1,123,496.64 in Stock

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $476.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.03. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $322.75 and a 52-week high of $477.47. The firm has a market cap of $115.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.40.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 96.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after buying an additional 2,033,658 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth about $381,379,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Anthem by 29.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,739,000 after purchasing an additional 671,275 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 51.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,945,000 after purchasing an additional 588,390 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Anthem by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 587,649 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Anthem (Get Rating)
Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.
