Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Anthem by 96.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,658 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Anthem in the third quarter worth about $381,379,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 29.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,739,000 after acquiring an additional 671,275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 51.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,945,000 after acquiring an additional 588,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 15.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,886,000 after acquiring an additional 535,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $476.84 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $322.75 and a 12 month high of $477.47. The stock has a market cap of $115.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $451.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.28%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. Argus raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.40.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

