Anthony Noto Purchases 15,000 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
SOFI opened at $10.00 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.85) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.
About SoFi Technologies (Get Rating)
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
