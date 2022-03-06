Antiample (XAMP) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.20 Million

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. In the last week, Antiample has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Antiample has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $101.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Antiample coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Antiample Profile

Antiample (CRYPTO:XAMP) is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Antiample Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antiample should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Antiample using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

