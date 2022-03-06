Apella Capital LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,794 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $93,000.

VTEB stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $53.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,226,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,693. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.54. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.87 and a 12-month high of $55.67.

