Apella Capital LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 134.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,914 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 1.4% of Apella Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $10,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 95,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,421,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veery Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,980,709 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.74.

