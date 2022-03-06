Apella Capital LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 53.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

DHR stock traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $272.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,474,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 9.74%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

