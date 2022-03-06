Apella Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,753,000 after buying an additional 388,896 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,754,000 after buying an additional 4,368,862 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,158,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,418,000 after buying an additional 73,570 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,633,000 after buying an additional 512,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.54. 2,880,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,420,808. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.90 and its 200-day moving average is $85.57. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $84.19 and a 12-month high of $86.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

