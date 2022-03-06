Apella Capital LLC Reduces Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Apella Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,479 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGX stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,076,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,227,144. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.72. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

