Apella Capital LLC Sells 61 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Apella Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock traded down $2.43 on Friday, reaching $251.13. 180,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,745. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $223.18 and a one year high of $280.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.34 and a 200-day moving average of $266.04.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

