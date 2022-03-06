Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.150-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $106 million-$108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.71 million.Appian also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.830-$-0.800 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.69. The company had a trading volume of 460,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,816. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.95 and a beta of 1.72. Appian has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $176.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.01.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.28 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 126,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.34 per share, with a total value of $7,371,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 242,850 shares of company stock valued at $13,342,224 in the last three months. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Appian by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,462,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Appian by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,087,000 after purchasing an additional 112,399 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Appian by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,932,000 after purchasing an additional 89,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Appian by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Appian by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 48,983 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

