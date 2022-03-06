Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.830-$-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $444 million-$446 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $424.28 million.Appian also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.120 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Get Appian alerts:

APPN traded down $4.40 on Friday, reaching $53.69. The stock had a trading volume of 460,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,816. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $176.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.33 and a 200-day moving average of $79.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.95 and a beta of 1.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Appian will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 126,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.34 per share, with a total value of $7,371,259.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 242,850 shares of company stock valued at $13,342,224. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Appian by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after purchasing an additional 112,399 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Appian by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,932,000 after acquiring an additional 89,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,925,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Appian by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 48,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Appian by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,462,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Appian (Get Rating)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.