Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.830-$-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $444 million-$446 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $424.28 million.Appian also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.120 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Shares of Appian stock traded down $4.40 on Friday, reaching $53.69. The stock had a trading volume of 460,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,816. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.95 and a beta of 1.72. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $176.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.01.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 126,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.34 per share, with a total value of $7,371,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 242,850 shares of company stock valued at $13,342,224. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth about $721,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

