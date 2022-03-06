Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.62.

AMAT opened at $125.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.66. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $105.50 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

