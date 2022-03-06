AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Down 9.4% on Insider Selling

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.4% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $49.75 and last traded at $49.95. 64,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,750,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.14.

Specifically, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,310,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $677,089,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,659,500 shares of company stock valued at $696,305,120. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APP. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $116.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion and a PE ratio of 718.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.25.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 38.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

