Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Posts Earnings Results

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $2.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.69. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABUS. StockNews.com cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 10,089.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 58,317 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 16,929 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the period. 54.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

