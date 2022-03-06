Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Posts Earnings Results

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $2.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.69. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.60.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABUS. StockNews.com cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.
Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.