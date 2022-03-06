Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $2.84, but opened at $2.95. Archer Aviation shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 9,209 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 163,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $486,797.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 87,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $272,694.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACHR. Barclays lowered their price objective on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $9,345,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Archer Aviation by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 215,524 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Archer Aviation by 448.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 51,538 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $1,665,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Company Profile (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

