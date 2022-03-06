Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.000-$7.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ADM traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,050,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,064. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.66. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $55.26 and a 52-week high of $83.11.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a hold rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.08.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 556,726 shares of company stock worth $42,167,404. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.