Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Cowen

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Cowen from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.12% from the company’s current price.

AIP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of AIP stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. Arteris has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $27.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.20. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arteris will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

