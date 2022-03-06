Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 551,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,445 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises about 2.1% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $93,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.
AJG stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.87. 853,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,667. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $120.04 and a 52-week high of $171.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 46.26%.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.32.
In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,117 shares of company stock worth $11,928,411. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.
