Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 551,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,445 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises about 2.1% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $93,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

AJG stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.87. 853,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,667. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $120.04 and a 52-week high of $171.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.32.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,117 shares of company stock worth $11,928,411. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.