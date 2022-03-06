Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Artivion from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Artivion from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artivion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE AORT opened at $21.69 on Thursday. Artivion has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.45). Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Artivion will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $190,012.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $184,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Artivion, Inc is a medical device company focused on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants.

