Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.75.

NYSE:ABG opened at $190.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.12. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $146.43 and a fifty-two week high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 33.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,169,000 after purchasing an additional 609,776 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after buying an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after buying an additional 34,248 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

