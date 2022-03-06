Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,840 ($78.36).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AHT. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($87.21) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($77.82) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,850 ($78.49) to GBX 5,230 ($70.17) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,230 ($83.59) to GBX 6,650 ($89.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of LON:AHT opened at GBX 4,593 ($61.63) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £20.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,294.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,698.32. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,875 ($51.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,572 ($88.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.31%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

