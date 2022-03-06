ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Short Interest Up 37.2% in February

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the January 31st total of 852,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $892.00.

ASML stock opened at $594.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $692.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $768.00. The stock has a market cap of $243.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. ASML has a one year low of $501.11 and a one year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 19.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 78.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,686,000 after acquiring an additional 34,512 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 39.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in ASML by 22.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ASML by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

