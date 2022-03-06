ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Short Interest Up 37.2% in February

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the January 31st total of 852,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $892.00.
ASML stock opened at $594.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $692.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $768.00. The stock has a market cap of $243.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. ASML has a one year low of $501.11 and a one year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
About ASML (Get Rating)
ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASML (ASML)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.