ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the January 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASOMY. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($53.67) to GBX 3,040 ($40.79) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ASOS from GBX 2,900 ($38.91) to GBX 2,450 ($32.87) in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,674.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $21.31 on Friday. ASOS has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $81.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.44.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

