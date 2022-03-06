Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-2.070-$-1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $145 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.01 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.18.

ASPN traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,506. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.39. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 33.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,303,000 after buying an additional 144,291 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 24,022 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 22,364 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 19,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

