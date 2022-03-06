Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,696.00

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,696 ($22.76) and last traded at GBX 1,702.71 ($22.85), with a volume of 145586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,744.50 ($23.41).

ABF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($35.56) to GBX 2,470 ($33.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($30.19) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.86) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,536.67 ($34.04).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,970.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,944.89. The stock has a market cap of £13.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider Emma Adamo sold 38,204 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($28.07), for a total value of £799,227.68 ($1,072,357.01).

Associated British Foods Company Profile (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.