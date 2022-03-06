AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstroNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered AstroNova from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

ALOT opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.70. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $106.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $28.86 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 6.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstroNova will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALOT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 58.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 87,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

