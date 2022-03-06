Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.460-$6.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.02 billion-$5.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.13 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.300-$1.360 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADSK. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Argus decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Griffin Securities decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Europe decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $292.85.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $207.66 on Friday. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $199.63 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 93.12 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.98.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 306.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,377,000 after acquiring an additional 33,177 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

