Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the January 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 884,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CLSA lowered their target price on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.52.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.43. 868,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.93. Autohome has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $114.27.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $3.17. The business had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

