Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

Autoliv has decreased its dividend by 8.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Autoliv has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Autoliv to earn $9.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

NYSE ALV opened at $76.53 on Friday. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $75.77 and a twelve month high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.21.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 34.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.93.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

