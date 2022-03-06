Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Hits New 52-Week High at $4,215.50

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,215.50 ($56.56) and last traded at GBX 4,215.50 ($56.56), with a volume of 2626092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.40 ($0.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 162.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 133.75. The company has a market capitalization of £106.84 million and a PE ratio of -4.88.

About Avacta Group

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in three segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

