Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 565,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the period. Avery Dennison comprises 2.7% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $122,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $56,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 42.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.70.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,420. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.92 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

