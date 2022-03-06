AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AVEVA Group (LON:AVV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 3,550 ($47.63) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($60.38) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 3,000 ($40.25) price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($50.32) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,760 ($50.45).

LON AVV opened at GBX 2,365 ($31.73) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03. The firm has a market cap of £7.13 billion and a PE ratio of -187.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,885.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,388.28. AVEVA Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,331 ($31.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,242 ($56.92).

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

