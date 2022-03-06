AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Up 46.0% in February

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the January 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 653,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AXIM stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40.

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It focuses on the research, development and production of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic and genetically controlled botanical products. The firm is also involved in the extraction and purification of cannabinoids technologies based on its proprietary technologies.

