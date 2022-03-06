AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Up 46.0% in February

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the January 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 653,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AXIM stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40.
About AXIM Biotechnologies (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AXIM Biotechnologies (AXIM)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for AXIM Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIM Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.